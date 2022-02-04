American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

DHIL opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

