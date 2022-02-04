American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

