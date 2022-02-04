American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 113.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 84.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 27.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $78.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -328.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

