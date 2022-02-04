American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of -689.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

