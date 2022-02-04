American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $983.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.