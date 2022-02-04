American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Laureen Seeger Sells 30,808 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 368,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

