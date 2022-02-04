American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Express has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average is $169.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

