AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-$10.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.69.

NYSE:ABC opened at $137.88 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $139.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.43.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,143 shares of company stock worth $21,041,023. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

