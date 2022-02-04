Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $829,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 311.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

