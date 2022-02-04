Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 131 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 147,506 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $102.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

