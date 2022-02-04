Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 379.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 51.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $121.67 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

