Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $222.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

