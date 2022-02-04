Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.27 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

AMGN stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average is $219.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

