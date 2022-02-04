AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 776,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $89,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

