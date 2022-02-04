Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $532.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 955,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

