Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 5.8%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 13,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 588,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 268,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

