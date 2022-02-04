Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Amphenol has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of APH opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

