Analysts Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to announce sales of $178.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.57 million and the highest is $180.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $801.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.89. 180,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

