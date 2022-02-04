Analysts Anticipate AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.92 Million

Brokerages predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce sales of $772.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $772.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.65 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $780.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 268,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.