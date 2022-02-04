Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,461. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

