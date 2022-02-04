Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

