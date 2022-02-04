Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $607.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $611.80 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

