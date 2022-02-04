Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$1.77 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 16,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,738. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.77.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

