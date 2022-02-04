Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.