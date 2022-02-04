Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce sales of $23.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.28 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $86.57 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.15 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $228.57 million, a PE ratio of -715.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.