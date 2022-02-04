Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $6.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.81 and the highest is $7.45. Nucor reported earnings of $3.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $16.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $19.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.08.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. Nucor has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

