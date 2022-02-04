Analysts Expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

OCUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

