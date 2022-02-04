Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

