Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Textron posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. 800,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,314. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 443.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $16,353,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Textron by 216.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 221,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

