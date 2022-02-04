Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $716.03 Million

Analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report $716.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.50 million. Viasat reported sales of $575.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.15.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

