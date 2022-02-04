Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zynga reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.