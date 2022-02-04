Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.32.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.