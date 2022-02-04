Analysts Issue Forecasts for VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VZIO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

NYSE VZIO opened at $13.77 on Thursday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $451,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,120 shares of company stock worth $17,920,519 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

