Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.