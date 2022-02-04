Analysts Offer Predictions for US Foods Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of US Foods in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after acquiring an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 46.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after buying an additional 154,663 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in US Foods by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

