Analysts Set First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Target Price at $24.42

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get First Advantage alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,687,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FA traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Equities analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.