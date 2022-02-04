Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target at $38.20

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

KC stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.32. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

