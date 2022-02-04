Analysts Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target at $80.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 91,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,246. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

