Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $10.67

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 5,951,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,638. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,002 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,928 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

