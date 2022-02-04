Analyzing Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 26.93% 3.57% 2.11% Equinix 6.59% 6.01% 2.32%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 241.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83 Equinix 0 7 11 1 2.68

Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus price target of $180.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.73%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $872.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $2.11 billion 14.06 $770.96 million $3.79 50.60 Equinix $6.00 billion 10.70 $369.78 million $4.75 150.09

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equinix. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Alexandria Real Estate Equities on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.