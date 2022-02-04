Analyzing Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43%

This table compares Globus Maritime and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.67 -$17.37 million N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.98 $517.96 million $28.16 2.44

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Globus Maritime and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33

Globus Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $66.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Globus Maritime on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

