Analyzing Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and Kuboo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.23 -$4.46 million ($0.33) -67.88 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kuboo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for i3 Verticals and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 3 1 3.00 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus price target of $33.10, suggesting a potential upside of 47.77%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Kuboo.

Volatility and Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -2.69% 6.65% 3.04% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Kuboo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software & Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Kuboo

The Suggestion Box, Inc. engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org. The company was founded by Howard A. Baer on November 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

