Analyzing Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Toast alerts:

16.3% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Toast and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $823.13 million 13.52 -$248.20 million N/A N/A Cars.com $547.50 million 1.91 -$817.12 million $0.29 52.14

Toast has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toast and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Toast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.