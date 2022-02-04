Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.