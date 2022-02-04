Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.97

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as high as C$8.10. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.08, with a volume of 12,716 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.43.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

