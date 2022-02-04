Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 28,400 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $122,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MYPS stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 418,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,400. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.