AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 1,976,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

