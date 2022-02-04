Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 79,259 shares.The stock last traded at $53.72 and had previously closed at $49.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $981.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Anterix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anterix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 89,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

