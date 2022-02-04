APA Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect APA to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

APA stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,521. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $35.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of APA worth $80,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

