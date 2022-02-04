Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,743,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $100,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 32.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

